Finning International (TSE:FTT) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTT

Finning International Trading Up 3.1 %

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.43. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$31.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.