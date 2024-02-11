First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.05.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.35. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$18.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

