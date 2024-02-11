First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.11

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 8015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
