First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.11

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 8015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.