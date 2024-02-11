First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.80

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 28291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,109,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.