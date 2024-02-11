FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on February 28th

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $118.37 on Friday. FirstCash has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946,649 shares in the company, valued at $690,405,948.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,442 over the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.