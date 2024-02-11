Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $99.48 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

