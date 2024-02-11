Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $44.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

