Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading Up 1.5%

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. 997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Future Fund Active ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Future Fund Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fund Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fund Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.