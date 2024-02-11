FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.30). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

