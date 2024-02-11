FY2025 Earnings Estimate for HEICO Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average is $170.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

