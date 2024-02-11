FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PMT. UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

