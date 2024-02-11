FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Stingray Digitl Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
