Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

