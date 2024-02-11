Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,083 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,757,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

