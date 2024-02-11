Genasys (GNSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genasys Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Genasys

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

