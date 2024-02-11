General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

