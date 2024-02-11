Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.94, but opened at $36.00. Genpact shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 227,412 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

