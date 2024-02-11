Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPC opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

