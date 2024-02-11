Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $40.50 at Scotiabank

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $39.50 to $40.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

GIL stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

