Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

