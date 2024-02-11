Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.44

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 138565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

