Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.54

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 61314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $795.43 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

