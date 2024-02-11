Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.54

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 61314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $795.43 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
