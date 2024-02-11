GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Set at C$2.50 by BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$2.50 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

GoGold Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE GGD opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$393.86 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.32.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.06 million. Research analysts predict that GoGold Resources will post 0.0265002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

