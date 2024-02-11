Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.22

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 496597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

