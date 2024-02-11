Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.29

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.29 and last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 29932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,923. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Graco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

