Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $133.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

