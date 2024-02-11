Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 248.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

