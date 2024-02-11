Great Elm Group (GEG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 200.39%.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

In other news, insider Jason W. Reese acquired 69,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $141,026.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,146,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,562.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese bought 69,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $141,026.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,146,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,562.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 185,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $369,268.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,259,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 295,857 shares of company stock worth $590,417. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

