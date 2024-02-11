Great Elm Group (GEG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 200.39%.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:GEG opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.
