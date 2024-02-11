GreenPower Motor (GP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 5.3 %

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GP. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

