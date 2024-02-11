GreenPower Motor (GPV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.19) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.13). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of C$11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.73 million.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of CVE:GPV opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$2.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

