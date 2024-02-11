GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.68) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,650 ($20.68).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,660 ($20.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,519.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,461.91. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,674.40 ($20.99).

In related news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). In other news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,688.73). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

