GXO Logistics (GXO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GXO opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,371,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.