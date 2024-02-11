Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Halliburton worth $27,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

