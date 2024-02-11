Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

