HC Wainwright Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $1.50

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 142.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

