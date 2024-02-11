HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.42

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.42 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 624679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 363.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,263 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

