Head to Head Analysis: Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) & Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) and Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Utilities and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A Avista 9.46% 6.93% 2.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Utilities and Avista’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A $2.58 8.55 Avista $1.74 billion 1.47 $155.18 million $2.20 15.07

Analyst Ratings

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Utilities. Canadian Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Utilities and Avista, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Utilities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avista 1 2 0 0 1.67

Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.85%. Avista has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Canadian Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Utilities is more favorable than Avista.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Canadian Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Canadian Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Canadian Utilities pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avista pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avista has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Avista is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Avista beats Canadian Utilities on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 16 compressor sites, approximately 3,700 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility located near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada. The Energy Infrastructure segment provides electricity generation, natural gas storage, industrial water, and related infrastructure development solutions in Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, Mexico, and Chile. The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas in Alberta. Canadian Utilities Limited was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canadian Utilities Limited operates as a subsidiary of ATCO Ltd.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

