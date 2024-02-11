Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $42.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of HP stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
