Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Reduced by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

