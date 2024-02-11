Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HRI opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Herc has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $156.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Herc by 60.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

