HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,813 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $25,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $299.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $225.14 and a twelve month high of $299.74. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

