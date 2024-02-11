HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.