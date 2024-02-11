HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 818 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $953.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $973.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $900.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $841.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

