HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 7.28% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $23,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

