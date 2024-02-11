HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.74 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $23,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS DISV opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

