HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.94 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $134.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

