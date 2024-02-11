HighTower Advisors LLC Has $27.49 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

