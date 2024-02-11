HighTower Advisors LLC Has $27.87 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average of $199.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

