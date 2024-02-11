HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.12 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,157 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

