HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.48 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 4.48% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $28,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.86 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

